The Anoka-Hennepin School District has agreed to pay $300,000 in the case of a transgender student who was barred from using the boys' locker room while competing for the Coon Rapids High swim team.

The state's largest district also has enacted several important reforms in the wake of alleged discrimination against the former student, his supporters said during a news conference Tuesday.

The settlement follows successive setbacks for the district in its efforts to have the case dismissed. Punitive damages also were in play if the case were to go to trial and the student prevailed.

"Discrimination against transgender students is not only hurtful and wrong, it is also expensive," Megan Peterson, executive director of Gender Justice, a St. Paul nonprofit organization that backed the student in the case, said Tuesday.

In a statement Tuesday, the district said that in the months following a state Court of Appeals ruling siding with the student that it has modified its policy and procedures plus training of staff and students on student right-of-access to any and all facilities consistent with their gender identity.

"All legal issues have been resolved," the district said.

The student, Nick H., was a member of the boys' swim team in 2015-16 and had used the boys' locker room for much of that season without incident, his attorneys said, before the district moved to halt the practice.

That summer, the district constructed an enhanced-privacy bathroom as part of a locker-room remodeling. No other such facility was created elsewhere in the district nor were any other students required to used the enhanced-privacy bathroom and changing area, the student's lawsuit against the district stated.

In 2016 and 2017, Nick H. was hospitalized three times for "mental health concerns" before he decided during the third hospital stay to transfer out of the Anoka-Hennepin district.

Last September, the state Court of Appeals affirmed a district-court decision that kept the suit alive, agreeing that "requiring a transgender student to use a different locker-room facility because of his sexual orientation is discrimination" under the education provision of the state human rights act.

In its statement, the district credited the Court of Appeals with providing clarity in the matter.

Nick H. claimed emotional distress and harm as result of bullying and threats against his family. He was represented by Gender Justice, the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and Stinson LLP.

In 2017, Gender Justice represented the parents of a transgender child in a $120,000 settlement with Nova Classical Academy, a St. Paul charter school. There, the parents had expressed fears the student would be harassed or bullied if the school did not move more quickly to adopt a gender inclusion policy.

The policy was approved by May 2016 in a time frame that the school's attorney said was faster than normal. But by then the parents had pulled their daughter from the school.

