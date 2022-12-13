The Anoka-Hennepin School District officially has a new permanent superintendent. The school board on Monday approved a three-year, $270,000 contract with Cory McIntyre, who will replace interim Superintendent Katherine Maguire on July 1.

The board unanimously approved the contract, which came together within 48 hours of Board Chair Marci Anderson calling McIntyre to offer him the job.

"I think this was the fastest and most efficient negotiation ever," she said.

Maguire was hired to temporarily take over for David Law, who led the state's largest district for eight years until he was hired away by Minnetonka Public Schools, as the school board searched for a permanent replacement.

McIntyre, currently the superintendent of Osseo Area Schools, was one of five candidates the board interviewed for the position. Last week, he and Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover sat down for a full-day's worth of vetting by district staff, students and community members.

The board voted 5-1 to offer McIntyre the job.

In addition to his base salary, the north metro district will pay $17,800 into a retirement annuity for McIntyre and provide up to $4,000 to cover the cost of his memberships in professional education organizations.

The school board agreed to grant McIntyre an annual raise of 2%. He's also eligible for a performance bonus worth up to 15% of his salary — or nearly $41,000 in 2023.

Law's salary in his final year at Anoka-Hennepin was $234,800. The district paid $7,500 into a retirement annuity and provided $2,000 for his memberships.

The district, which is the state's largest, enrolls more than 38,000 students.

McIntyre will be the 10th person to oversee the Anoka-Hennepin School District since its inception in 1952 when 26 smaller districts consolidated into one. Maguire was the district's first female superintendent, according to district records.