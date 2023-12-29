A new Anoka County Parks app that provides Bunker Lake Regional Park visitors with an augmented reality experience recently earned a 2023 County Achievement Award from the Association of Minnesota Counties.

"It's one of a kind," Parks Director Jeff Perry told the Anoka County Board when the accolade was announced earlier this month. "It's been super popular."

The Tracks app allows guests to stop at sign boards along a hike and use cellphones to learn about people, plants and animals important to the park and its history. The app superimposes computer-generated images on the real world, providing a three-dimensional interaction, Perry said.

Tracks has been downloaded more than 500 times, he said.

Visitors without electronic devices can sign out an iPad from the Activities Center. Guests are encouraged to take selfies along the way and post pictures on social media using the hashtag #AnokaCountyParks.

Perry said similar apps will be developed for other parks in the system.