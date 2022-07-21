A man who escaped while being transported to the Anoka County jail Wednesday afternoon is back in custody.

Law enforcement captured Terrance Martin about an hour after he got loose from a squad car that had brought him to the facility in downtown Anoka and ran off on foot, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities from several agencies in Anoka and Hennepin counties and the Minnesota State Patrol established a perimeter covering downtown Anoka after Martin escaped about 4:22 p.m. and found him about an hour later, the Sheriff's Office said.

No details about how Martin got free or where he was caught were released.

Martin, 30, of Minneapolis, is facing a long list of charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon, fourth-degree assault, domestic assault, fleeing police and burglary, according to court records.