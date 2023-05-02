A driver in Anoka County was found dead soon after he called for help from his crashed vehicle and was tracked to the scene.
The wreck occurred shortly before midnight in the 5400 block of NE. 197th Avenue in Columbus, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
The pickup was heading west on 197th when it hit a light pole. The driver called someone he knew to tell them he crashed his pickup. That information was relayed to emergency responders, who tracked the man's cellphone and located the pickup on its side. Lifesaving efforts were started, but the man died at the scene.
The driver's identity has not yet been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesotans testify about racial injustice to international audience: The U.N.
More than a dozen speakers shared their stories about juvenile incarceration and police brutality.
Politics
Minnesota House passes $104M bill covering police with PTSD
Similar legislation in the Senate has had one committee hearing, with another scheduled Wednesday.
Local
Hungry Minnesota bear gets a little too close with wildlife biologist
Alexander Aman captured the encounter on video.
North Metro
Anoka County driver dies after calling for help from his crashed pickup
Emergency responders tracked the man's cellphone and located the vehicle on its side, the Sheriff's Office said.
Minneapolis
Tou Thao, ex-officer charged in George Floyd's killing, found guilty
The judge cast aside any notion that Thao was largely unaware that Floyd was in deadly peril.