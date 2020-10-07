Above: Artwork by Timothy Kobs Red Wing Arts Festival. Image courtesy of the festival.

As the leaves change colors, the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival rolls out a socially distanced, hybrid in-person and virtual version of the annual fair. The in-person version of the festival takes place on Oct. 10-11 in downtown Red Wing, and will be held entirely outdoors.

This year's juried art fair “Art Walk” includes 40 regional artists in mediums ranging from painting to leather arts, each with their own tent, and three youth artists This is a drastic reduction from last year's 115 artists plus eight youth artists. The event is spread out over three locations that are each about four blocks apart, triangulating the downtown area. There will also be five food trucks, offering kettle corn, Mexican, beef sandwiches, and more.

Attendees must wear masks. To ensure covid safety, there will be fewer artists and the festival will be more spread out. Live music will be ongoing throughout the two-day fest, including the big band Moonlight Serenaders and handbell ensemble Bells of the Bluffs.

For those who don’t feel comfortable or are unable to join in-person, a virtual festival launches Oct. 10, running through the month. An additional online marketplace will be open through December. (10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sun. Historic downtown Red Wing, Minn. Free. redwingarts.org)