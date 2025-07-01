Anne Wojcicki's nonprofit gets court approval to buy 23andMe for $305 million

NEW YORK — Anne Wojcicki's bid to buy 23andMe, the genetic testing company she cofounded nearly 20 years ago, has received the court greenlight.
That means Wojcicki's nonprofit TTAM Research Institute will purchase ''substantially all'' of San Francisco-based 23andMe's assets for $305 million. The transaction — which arrives more than three months after 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — is set to officially close in the coming weeks.
''I am thrilled that TTAM will be able to build on the mission of 23andMe to help people access, understand and benefit from the human genome," Wojcicki said in a statement Monday — later adding that, "the future of health care belongs to all of us.''
The sale, which was approved by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brian C. Walsh on Friday, marks the end of a monthslong bidding war between TTAM and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — a biotech company that had previously agreed to buy most of 23andMe's assets for $256 million in May. But Wojcicki's nonprofit later topped that offer, winning the final round of bidding held last month.
Under the deal, TTAM will acquire 23andMe's signature ''Personal Genome Service" provided through the company's saliva-based DNA testing kits — as well as research operations and its Lemonaid Health subsidiary, a telehealth services provider that 23andMe previously planned to wind down.
Wojcicki had worked to take 23andMe private for some time. With the company struggling to find a profitable business model since going public in 2021, she's maintained that it would operate better outside market pressures. But that endeavor proved to be tumultuous — notably in September of last year, when all of 23andMe's independent directors resigned from its board citing a ''clear'' difference of opinion with Wojcicki on the company's future following drawn-out negotiations.
Leading up to 23andMe's March bankruptcy filing, subsequent efforts from Wojcicki to acquire the company were unsuccessful. And when 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 in late March, Wojcicki resigned as CEO — noting at the time that she was stepping down to be ''in the best position'' as an independent bidder.
Now that Wojcicki's nonprofit will acquire 23andMe, it's unclear whether the co-founder will step back into the CEO seat. But despite stepping down from the top post months ago, Wojcicki has remained on the company's board throughout the bankruptcy process.