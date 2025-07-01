Anne Wojcicki's nonprofit gets court approval to buy 23andMe for $305 million

Wojcicki had worked to take 23andMe private for some time. With the company struggling to find a profitable business model since going public in 2021, she's maintained that it would operate better outside market pressures. But that endeavor proved to be tumultuous — notably in September of last year, when all of 23andMe's independent directors resigned from its board citing a ''clear'' difference of opinion with Wojcicki on the company's future following drawn-out negotiations.