Ann Telnaes, who quit Washington Post in protest, wins Pulitzer for 'fearlessness' in commentary

''As an editorial cartoonist, my job is to hold powerful people and institutions accountable,'' Telnaes wrote on the online platform Substack in early January. ''For the first time, my editor prevented me from doing that critical job. So I have decided to leave the Post. I doubt my decision will cause much of a stir and that it will be dismissed because I'm just a cartoonist. But I will not stop holding truth to power through my cartooning, because as they say ‘Democracy dies in darkness.'''