NEW YORK — Ann Telnaes, who quit The Washington Post in protest, wins the 2025 Pulitzer for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary.
The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 7:19PM
Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously misspelled Branden)
