ORLANDO, Fla. — The lions, kangaroos and elephants at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom are ready for their closeups.
A new television show about the residents and caretakers at the animal-themed park in Florida is being produced by National Geographic and will start streaming this fall on the Disney+, Disney officials said in a blog post this week.
"The Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom" will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look of the animal care and veterinarian facilities at the theme park resort.
Disney owns the theme park resort and the streaming service. The television and media arm of National Geographic is a joint venture between Disney and the National Geographic Society.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Eat & Drink
Small-town Minnesota eatery serves a lesson in diversity
Restaurant breaks down barriers and expectations in small central Minnesota community.
National
Mississippi politico, civil rights figure Charles Evers dies
Charles Evers, the older brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers and a longtime figure in Mississippi politics, died Wednesday. He was 97.
National
DC mayor orders mandatory masks as infections rise again
With coronavirus cases rising, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an executive order Wednesday making face masks mandatory outside homes — an unprecedented step in the nation's capital.
National
Government defends imprisoning ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was returned to prison because he refused to sign an agreement over terms of his home confinement, not because he planned to publish a book critical of Trump, prosecutors said Wednesday.
National
Fauci to testify next week to House panel on coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other top public health officials will testify next week to a House subcommittee that's been investigating the federal response to a coronavirus pandemic still inflicting a relentless toll on Americans, officials with the panel said Wednesday.