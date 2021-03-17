NEW YORK — Angie's List has a new name: Angi.

The company said Wednesday that it changed its name to better reflect what it does now. Founded in 1995 as an online directory to research and rate local plumbers and other home contractors, it has evolved into a site where users can book, schedule and pay someone to unclog a toilet or mount a TV to the wall.

"At its core, we're not a list," said Oisin Hanrahan, who was named CEO of the website's parent company last month.

Hanrahan said the company went with Angi, instead of Angie, because it was a unique name no one else was using,

On Wednesday, the website's URL went from AngiesList.com to Angi.com. The app reflected the change, too. And the logo has been redone, losing its former green hue for a bright coral red.

Angie's List was named after Angie Hicks, who co-founded the site more than 25-years ago. Hicks, who is still a board member, said in a prepared statement that it was time for a change.

"I am very excited about this new era for Angi," Hicks said.

As part of the revamp, the Denver-based parent company, ANGI Homeservices Inc., will also change its name to Angi Inc. Its stock symbol will remain unchanged as "ANGI."