Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is trying to maintain her Second Congressional District seat against Republican challenger Tyler Kistner in a swing district race clouded by legal confusion.

The timing of the election was up in the air after Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Charles Weeks’ death in September. Secretary of State Steve Simon initially announced the contest would be bumped to February. Craig successfully challenged that decision in court, and the race was returned to Nov. 3.

However, Kistner has continued to call for a February special election. His attorney is scheduled to make that case in court a few days after Election Day. The impact of the ongoing court battle on Tuesday’s outcome remains to be seen.

Craig is a freshman representative and former health care manufacturing company executive who has campaigned on a promise to work across the aisle. Kistner is a first-time candidate who previously served in the Marine Corps. He has sounded a similar bipartisan message, pitching himself as an independent thinker who would not be beholden to special interest groups.

Polls showed Craig with a lead headed into Election Day. But both candidates were pushing hard to the finish line, with Kistner holding rallies in every county in the district during the final days of the race.

The district includes much of the Twin Cities’ southern suburbs and extends southeast past Wabasha. Craig, along with many suburban Democrats nationwide, has been fighting to hang on district she flipped from GOP control in 2018. Republican Jason Lewis previously represented the area, which had been in GOP hands since 2001.

Jessie Van Berkel