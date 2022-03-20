BURNSVILLE, Minn. — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig is officially announcing she will run for reelection this fall.
Craig issued a statement Sunday saying enthusiasm for her campaign is strong. Craig was first elected to Congress in 2018. She represents Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, which includes the Twin Cities' far southeastern suburbs and rural parts of southeastern Minnesota.
Republican Tyler Kistner is running for the seat. Craig narrowly defeated him in 2020.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
First but not last: Black girls see themselves in court pick
In 2013, as she watched President Barack Obama's second inauguration, 7-year-old Veronica Bofah decided she wanted to be just like him. She would go to Harvard and one day be president, too.
Business
Live updates: Cathedral bells ring in support for Ukraine
The bells of St. Paul's Cathedral rang out Sunday as a gesture of support for Ukraine.
Nation
Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict
Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians.
Nation
State constitutional convention measures stoke partisan fear
Simmering public anger in Alaska over the legislature's failure to settle the state's most radioactive issue — how big a check residents should receive from the state's oil wealth fund — is colliding with a once-a-decade opportunity for political activists: The chance for voters to call a convention to amend the state's constitution.
Business
Yemen rebels launch barrage of strikes on Saudi sites
Yemen's Houthi rebels unleashed a barrage of drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia that targeted key facilities including natural gas and desalination plants early Sunday, sparking a small fire at one site and temporarily cutting oil production at another.