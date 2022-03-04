A judge ordered a 47-year-old man to undergo an anger assessment after accosting an attendee at an Eastern Carver County school board meeting last fall over the district's decision to extend masking requirements in schools amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Thomas W. Kahlbaugh, of Carver, was sentenced Thursday by Carver County District Judge Eric Braaten after Kahlbaugh pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in connection with the incident in Chaska on Sept. 27 with mask-wearing Jonas Sjoberg.

Kahlbaugh must undergo an anger evaluation and follow its recommendations. He also faces a year of probation and must pay $390 in fines and fees. He also must serve two days as part of a supervised work crew or doing some other community work involving physical labor.

Sjoberg told the Star Tribune the day after the clash that he attended the meeting to let board members know that not everyone in the community was against a mask requirement. His daughter attends a private school, but he said he wanted to comment as a Chaska resident.

Sjoberg did so wearing a mask before he was confronted by Kahlbaugh. It was captured on the meeting video that remains available on the district website. The 45 minutes of comments were largely dominated by those against masks.

The incident was the latest in a series of school board meeting interruptions last year — both locally and nationwide — caused by irate and even violent parents arguing over COVID-19 protocols, critical race theory and social studies standards.

According to the criminal complaint:

After Sjoberg spoke and sat down, Kahlbaugh rolled his chair toward Sjoberg. One witness said Kahlbaugh appeared "to be visibly upset and made aggressive comments regarding [Sjoberg's] statement to the board," the complaint continued.

Sjoberg took a cellphone photo of Kahlbaugh with the intention of notifying the school board of what he believed to be Kahlbaugh's effort to intimidate community members from speaking.

Kahlbaugh's wife approached from behind and demanded that Sjoberg delete the photo. A seated Kahlbaugh then grabbed Sjoberg's cellphone from his hand, grabbed Sjoberg's shirt and rolled backward in his chair, "dragging [Sjoberg] part way across the room," the charges read. Kahlbaugh threw Sjoberg's cellphone to the floor before two people got between the men.

Sjoberg's shirt was ripped, a button was broken off, and "he may have a scratch on his pectoral," according to the charges.