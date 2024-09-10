Angels put Anthony Rendon back on the injured list, along with closer Ben Joyce

After debuting with the Angels during the pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season, Rendon has not played more than 58 games in any season. He had a 1.010 OPS with 34 home runs and a major league-leading 126 RBIs in 2019, but his OPS over five years with the Angels is just .717. Rendon is batting .218 with no home runs in 206 at-bats this season.