Angels bring road slide into matchup against the Twins

Los Angeles Angels (12-12, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-16, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Twins: Pablo Lopez (0-0)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -198, Angels +164; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the Minnesota Twins looking to stop a four-game road slide.
Minnesota has a 6-6 record in home games and a 9-16 record overall. The Twins have gone 6-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Los Angeles is 7-8 in road games and 12-12 overall. The Angels have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .396.
Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.