Los Angeles Angels (14-13, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-9, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -149, Angels +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels visit the Milwaukee Brewers looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Milwaukee has an 8-5 record in home games and a 17-9 record overall. The Brewers are 13-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 14-13 overall and 6-8 in road games. The Angels have a 9-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 extra base hits (two doubles and eight home runs). Brian Anderson is 10-for-39 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Hunter Renfroe has seven doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Angels. Brandon Drury is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Logan O'Hoppe: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.