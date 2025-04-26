Angels bring road skid into matchup with the Twins

Los Angeles Angels (12-13, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-16, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -120, Angels +100; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to break a five-game road skid when they face the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota has a 7-6 record at home and a 10-16 record overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.90 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.
Los Angeles has a 12-13 record overall and a 7-9 record on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.