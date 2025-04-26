Sports

Angels bring road skid into matchup with the Twins

Los Angeles Angels (12-13, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-16, fourth in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 8:02AM

Los Angeles Angels (12-13, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-16, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 3.38 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -120, Angels +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to break a five-game road skid when they face the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 7-6 record at home and a 10-16 record overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.90 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 12-13 record overall and a 7-9 record on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Keiron Buxton leads the Twins with six home runs while slugging .522. Trevor Larnach is 9-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with nine home runs while slugging .511. Logan O'Hoppe is 7-for-32 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 3-7, .178 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Luke Keaschall: day-to-day (forearm), Willi Rafael Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

An English rugby team's stadium plan sparks concern for beavers, bats and UNESCO designation

Talk about a scrum.

Sports

Angels bring road skid into matchup with the Twins

Sports

Brewers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Cardinals