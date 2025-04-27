Angels aim to end road losing streak, play the Twins

Los Angeles Angels (12-14, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-16, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (2-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (1-2, 4.00 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -158, Angels +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will look to end their six-game road slide in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
Minnesota has an 11-16 record overall and an 8-6 record at home. The Twins have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .305.
Los Angeles is 12-14 overall and 7-10 in road games. The Angels have hit 39 total home runs to rank third in the AL.
Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.