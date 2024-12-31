Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years

Some elements of their disputes, however, have been revealed through a separate lawsuit filed by Pitt over Jolie's sale of her half of a French winery they owned. Pitt had wanted to buy her half of the winery, Chateau Miraval, and said she abandoned their negotiations and sold her part to the Tenute del Mondo wine group. Pitt said it was a ''vindictive'' and ''unlawful'' move that should not have been made without his consent and ruined a private space that had been a second home.