Angela Paxton files for divorce from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after 38 years of marriage

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, filed for divorce on Thursday, seeking to end 38 years of marriage as her husband campaigns for the U.S. Senate.
Angela Paxton had stuck by her husband through a decade of legal troubles that included state and federal corruption investigations and a 2023 state impeachment trial that publicly exposed his extramarital affair.
A state securities fraud indictment against Ken Paxton was recently dismissed after a 2024 plea deal to pay restitution and complete community service, and the federal justice department dropped a corruption probe earlier this year. His 2023 impeachment trial ended with his full acquittal.
A fierce and vocal ally of President Donald Trump, Ken Paxton was first elected state attorney general in 2014 and is now campaigning to unseat long-time Sen. John Cornyn in the 2026 Republican primary.
Angela Paxton, who stood by her husband during the impeachment trial, cited ''recent discoveries'' in her announcement on social media that she had filed for divorce.
''Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,'' Angela Paxton posted on X. "I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.
''I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose,'' she wrote.
Ken Paxton later posted his own statement asking for prayers and privacy.