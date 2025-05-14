Angel City's Savy King has heart surgery following on-field collapse

Angel City defender Savy King was recovering from heart surgery following her collapse on the field during a National Women's Soccer League match on Friday night.
King was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the medical event in the second half of Angel City's match against the Utah Royals. Doctors who evaluated King discovered a heart abnormality, and she underwent surgery Tuesday.
''She is now resting and recovering surrounded by her family, and her prognosis is excellent,'' the team said in a statement.
King's family released a joint statement thanking the team's medical staff, King's fellow players and the hospital medical staff for her care.
''On behalf of our entire family, along with Savy, we have been so moved by the love and support from Angel City players, staff, fans and community, as well as soccer fans across the country,'' the statement said. ''We are blessed to share Savy is recovering well and we are looking forward to having her home with us soon.''
Players on both sides were visibly shaken as trainers rushed to King's side after she went down in the 74th minute of Friday's match. She was attended to for some 10 minutes before she was stretchered off the field on a cart.
Angel City said King was transported to the hospital but was responsive and undergoing further evaluation.
''We are grateful to the Angel City medical staff as well as to local paramedics who handled this difficult situation seamlessly,'' the NWSL said in a statement on Saturday.