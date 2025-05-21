Postecoglou delivers on second-season promise as Tottenham lifts Europa League trophy

Ange Postecoglou has lived up to the early-season promise he made.
''I always win things in my second year. Nothing has changed," the Tottenham manager said after back-to-back defeats early in the Premier League campaign.
That narrative has followed him all season yet eight months later, Postecoglou delivered on his word by leading Tottenham to the Europa League title with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the final in Bilbao on Wednesday.
''It wasn't me boasting. It was a declaration ... If we fell short, I was ready to cop it," Postecoglou told TNT.
His stint at Spurs has been ''the toughest couple of years'' of his career, he said.
''I knew it going into it," Postecoglou told CBS Sports. ''This football club has had world-class managers, a lot better-credentialed than I am, and haven't been able to get there, so I knew I had a massive challenge in front of me.''
Here's a run-down of those second-season trophies won by Postecoglou across his career:
