Postecoglou delivers on second-season promise as Tottenham lifts Europa League trophy

Postecoglou has been coach at three other clubs in his managerial career, but never got to the end of a second full season with any of them. He was at Greek lower-league team Panachaiki (2008) for less than a year, with Australian team Whittlesea Zebras for just three months in 2009 and at Melbourne Victory for 18 months — but left at the start of his second full season to take over the Socceroos.