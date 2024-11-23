Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian Open

''We played each other since we were boys — 25 years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game-changers, risk-takers, history-makers,'' Djokovic posted on social media over photos and videos from some of their matches. ''I thought our story may be over. Turns out, it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome on board, Coach — Andy Murray.''