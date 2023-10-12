CALGARY, Alberta — Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and an assist and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Wednesday night in their season opener.

''A big two points,'' Mangiapane said. ''There was good resilience to come back and not get away from the game. Just to kick off the season with a win is huge.''

Elias Lindholm added a goal and two assists, defensemen Rasmus Andersson and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves.

''A big, big game for him and we're going to need a lot more of those from him,'' Mangiapane said about Markstrom.

Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo scored for Winnipeg, with Connor Hellebuyck stopping 17 shots.

''We certainly played well enough to get at least a point out of there,'' Jets coach Rick Bowness said. ''It didn't go our way tonight on a couple of things.''

Winnipeg outshot Calgary 28-14 after two periods, but trailed 3-2.

Scheifele tied it with 5:42 left, and Lindholm put the Flames back in front with 1:32 to go when he was fed by Mangiapane from behind the net. Mangiapane added an empty-netter.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host Florida on Saturday.

Flames: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

