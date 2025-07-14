NEW YORK — Andrew Cuomo is staying in NYC mayor's race as an independent after losing Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani.
Andrew Cuomo is staying in NYC mayor's race as an independent after losing Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani
Andrew Cuomo is staying in NYC mayor's race as an independent after losing Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani.
The Associated Press
July 14, 2025 at 7:09PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Supreme Court puts Trump plan to dismantle Education Department back on track, allows layoffs of nearly 1,400 employees
Supreme Court puts Trump plan to dismantle Education Department back on track, allows layoffs of nearly 1,400 employees.