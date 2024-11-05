Andrea Bocelli on his new album, film and 30 years of making music: 'I like to think to the future'

So, what, then, does he hope becomes his legacy in the next 30 years, 300 years? ''In Italy, we have a very famous expression: The people that come after us will judge us,'' he says with a translator. ''So I can't force the judge(ment) of the people. But I feel that my audience has a big affection for me, and this is my goal. When somebody in the street comes to me and says (to) me, ‘Thank you for your voice, for your music,' I think mission is accomplished."