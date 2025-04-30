Sports

Andre Agassi wins his professional pickleball debut with partner Anna Leigh Waters

Andre Agassi won his professional pickleball debut a day after turning 55, teaming with 18-year-old Anna Leigh Waters to defeat a pair of even younger teens 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 in the mixed pro division at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships on Wednesday.

The Associated Press
April 30, 2025 at 6:18PM

NAPLES, Fla. — Andre Agassi won his professional pickleball debut a day after turning 55, teaming with 18-year-old Anna Leigh Waters to defeat a pair of even younger teens 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 in the mixed pro division at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships on Wednesday.

Agassi is an eight-time Grand Slam champion who retired from professional tennis in 2006. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame five years later.

He has participated in made-for-TV pickleball exhibitions with other former tennis players and can be seen pitching pickleball equipment via social media.

Agassi will be a studio analyst for TNT Sports during the semifinals and finals at the French Open this year. He won the title at Roland Garros in 1999 to complete a career Grand Slam.

Pickleball is a mix of tennis and ping pong that uses paddles and a wiffleball. It quickly rose from nearly nothing to more than 13 million players in the United States in just a few years.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Swiatek recovers from 0-6 start to beat Keys and set up Madrid semifinal vs. Gauff

Iga Swiatek survived ''one of the weirdest matches'' after losing the first six games and recovering to defeat Madison Keys 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 and stay on track to defend her title at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Sports

Andre Agassi wins his professional pickleball debut with partner Anna Leigh Waters

Sports

Inter boosted by return of forward Marcus Thuram for Champions League semifinal at Barcelona