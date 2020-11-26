A 19-year-old Andover man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death Monday afternoon of a Coon Rapids man in a Cub Foods parking lot in Coon Rapids.

Vaughn Jarod Coklas was charged Wednesday and held at the Anoka County jail. The complaint alleges that Coklas killed with intent but without premeditation, and lists no motive for the shooting.

According to the complaint, Coklas allegedly shot Staveonte El Brown, 19, with a .45-caliber handgun after the two began a fight in Coklas' car that spilled out into the parking lot.

Witnesses told police that once outside the car, the men separated and Brown began picking up money that had fallen to the ground. While he was still bent down retrieving the money, according to a witness, Coklas pulled out a handgun, moved toward Brown and shot him. Brown had not threatened Coklas with words or actions, according to the witness.

Paramedics worked on Brown before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Bystanders pointed out Coklas, who was fleeing, to Coon Rapids police and Anoka County Sheriff's deputies who arrived shortly after the shooting. Authorities arrested him and took him to Mercy Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before booking him into jail.

Court records show that Coklas was jailed in July and charged with a gross-misdemeanor drug offense in Wright County. He was released without having to post bail, has since pleaded guilty and was awaiting sentencing. He was convicted three times for petty misdemeanor drug crimes, all committed in the fall of 2019.

STAFF REPORTS