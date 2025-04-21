'Andor' returns to Disney+ and takes 'Star Wars' to new and rebellious places

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — ''Andor'' returns for its second season on Disney+ with a three-episode premiere Tuesday and the weight of the ''Star Wars'' galaxy seemingly on its shoulders.
But creator Tony Gilroy says he and his collaborators felt little pressure from Disney and Lucasfilm as they sought to tell the story of a growing revolutionary resentment against the Galactic Empire and the birth of the Rebel Alliance leading up to the events of the 2016 film he scripted, ''Rogue One.''
''We took no creative notes on this show,'' Gilroy, whose deep screenwriting resume also includes four films in the ''Bourne'' franchise and 2007 Oscar nominee ''Michael Clayton," which he also directed. He told The Associated Press that ''I've never had this much freedom before, even in final-cut films that I worked on. The latitude was astonishing.''
The forthcoming season, whose production was delayed by Hollywood's 2023 strikes, are coming with high expectations from fans who have been disappointed in other recent ''Star Wars'' TV offerings, with no new movies released in the franchise in six years.
Revolution through the eyes of regular people
The new episodes trace how the spark lit in Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the 2022 first season spreads through the galaxy. And they do it with characters and arcs rarely found in this realm before.
''This second season, it's about all the layers, and the social and political climate that needs to happen for a revolution to erupt, for a rebellion to exist,'' Luna told the AP. ''The universe of ‘Star Wars' never stopped to tell the story of these regular people that becomes crucial for the history that we know.''
Gilroy drew inspiration from a broad range of historical and fictional sources.