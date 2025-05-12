'Andor' is ending. It brought untold stories of trauma and humanity to 'Star Wars'

LOS ANGELES — The complex effects of personal trauma have not traditionally been the stuff of sci-fi and fantasy. They tend to get in the way of the quest.
''Game of Thrones'' made a meal of it. ''Battlestar Galactica'' tried to consider the effect on survivors of losing a planet of people. But it hasn't fit in the swashbuckling world of ''Star Wars.'' How could the mission to destroy the Death Star have quickly concluded if Princess Leia needed to mourn the loss of nearly all her loved ones on Alderaan?
''Andor'' changed all that. Coping with inner pain has been a theme throughout its two-season run, which comes to a close Tuesday when Disney+ releases a series-finale trilogy of episodes. It starts with its title character, who is left rootless by the deaths and destruction around him.
''Everything has been taken away from him since day one,'' Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, said in an interview with The Associated Press. ''And he has to understand that home is inside. That he can be home. That home can be there. And therefore there's a reason to fight."
Trauma runs through everything on ''Andor,'' even dancing
The three final episodes take Andor and the rest of the characters up to the events of ''Rogue One,'' the 2016 film that spawned the streaming prequel series. Tony Gilroy, who wrote ''Rogue One'' and is the show runner for ''Andor,'' has loved playing in the Star Wars galaxy, but he's made it clear his real mission is to tell universal stories of the effects of war, revolution and colonization on human (and occasionally non-human) souls.
Nearly every character he's created is ravaged in one way or another, and even the lighthearted moments of the series are fraught with emotional pain. (Spoilers ahead for episodes 1-9 of Season 2.)
When Andor goes undercover as a moussed-and-mulleted fashion designer named Varian Skye and makes small talk with a hotel staffer, he learns the man's family was killed in a notorious massacre by Grand Moff Tarkin, the imperial leader who would later order the destruction of Leia's world.