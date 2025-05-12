'Andor' is ending. It brought untold stories of trauma and humanity to 'Star Wars'

The three final episodes take Andor and the rest of the characters up to the events of ''Rogue One,'' the 2016 film that spawned the streaming prequel series. Tony Gilroy, who wrote ''Rogue One'' and is the show runner for ''Andor,'' has loved playing in the Star Wars galaxy, but he's made it clear his real mission is to tell universal stories of the effects of war, revolution and colonization on human (and occasionally non-human) souls.