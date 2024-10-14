Andersson has goal and 2 assists as unbeaten Flames beat winless Oilers 4-1

The Oilers appeared to have taken a 2-0 lead with less than two minutes to play in the first period when Corey Perry tipped Troy Stecher's through traffic past Vladar. However, Calgary challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was called off. Edmonton had a second goal called back 5:40 into the second period after it looked like Derek Ryan had scored, but Viktor Arvidsson was clearly offside on the play.