Anderson's 3-hitter against Coastal Carolina in CWS finals opener puts LSU 1 win away from title

OMAHA, Neb. — Kade Anderson made his final start in an LSU uniform on Saturday night, and it was a masterpiece that put the Tigers on the cusp of their second national championship in three years.
Anderson pitched a three-hitter and struck out 10 in a 1-0 victory over Coastal Carolina in Game 1 of the College World Series finals, his second straight dominant performance in Omaha.
''That's what we've seen all year,'' LSU coach Jay Johnson said. ''He's the best pitcher in the country. And did it again tonight. That's been on the regular every game one of the entire season. Everybody got to see what we've seen and known for an entire season.''
The Chanticleers (56-12) lost for the first time in 27 games and must win Sunday to force a third and deciding game Monday night.
LSU (52-15) made Steven Milam's RBI single in the first inning stand up with Anderson getting stronger as the game progressed against a Coastal Carolina team that had won its first three CWS games by a combined 24-9.
''If it was going to be easy, there would be more than one national champion,'' Chanticleers coach Kevin Schnall said. "We've got to regroup. We've won 26 in a row. Let's just call it is what it is — the odds were not in our favor to go 28-0 and win this national championship."
Anderson, a lefty projected to be a top-three pick in next month's MLB amateur draft, threw 130 pitches and was just as good as he was in LSU's CWS opener against Arkansas last weekend. He has allowed one run and six hits and struck out 17 in 16 innings in Omaha.
Anderson grew up in Madisonville, Louisiana, as a big fan of LSU baseball. Asked how often he dreamed of a CWS performance like Saturday's and winning a title, he said, ''Probably every night.''