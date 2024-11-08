Anderson's 19 lead Northern Iowa over Milwaukee 87-68

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Tytan Anderson had 19 points in Northern Iowa's 87-68 victory against Milwaukee on Thursday night.
Tytan Anderson had 19 points in Northern Iowa's 87-68 victory against Milwaukee on Thursday night.
By The Associated Press
Anderson shot 6 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (2-0). Trey Campbell scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Jacob Hutson shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.
Themus Fulks led the way for the Panthers (1-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. AJ McKee added 16 points for Milwaukee. Jamichael Stillwell also had 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
