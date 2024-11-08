Anderson's 19 lead Northern Iowa over Milwaukee 87-68

Anderson shot 6 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (2-0). Trey Campbell scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Jacob Hutson shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds and three blocks.