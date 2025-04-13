Anderson sparkles and Angels overcome fan breaking up Trout's catch in 4-1 win over Astros

HOUSTON — Tyler Anderson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Nolan Schanuel and Taylor Ward homered and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Houston Astros 4-1 on Saturday night.
Yordan Alvarez broke up Anderson's no-hit bid with a two-out double in the sixth. The left-hander's night ended after he walked Christian Walker one batter later. Anderson (1-0) allowed one hit and walked four with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save of the season.
Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer in the eighth for Houston.
Los Angeles overcame a fan grabbing the ball out of Mike Trout's glove after the Angels star reached into the right field stands to make what appeared to be a great catch on a flyball hit by Yainer Diaz in the second inning. A fan wearing an Astros jersey was also reaching for the ball at the same time and immediately snatched it away.
First base umpire Alan Porter ruled it a foul ball and not a catch. The ruling stood and was not reviewed by replay, and the fan was escorted out of the section by security.
Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead in the first when Ward singled, Luis Rengifo doubled and Trout hit a two-run single off Ryan Gusto (1-1).
Gusto, making his first career start, allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts in four innings.