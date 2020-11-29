HARRISONBURG, Va. — Daryl Anderson came off the bench to score 12 points and lead Norfolk State to a 57-54 win over Radford on Saturday night.
Mustafa Lawrence's two free throws gave the Spartans a 55-54 lead with 1:20 remaining. Efstratios Kalogerias added a layup to cap the scoring with 25 seconds to play. Radford's Dravon Mangum missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left.
Kashaun Hicks had 12 points for Norfolk State (2-0). Devante Carter added 10 points.
Quinton Morton-Robertson had 12 points for the Highlanders (0-2). Mangum finished with 11 points. Xavier Lipscomb had 10 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 2 Baylor wins delayed opener 112-82 over La-Lafayette
MaCio Teague scored 21 points and No. 2 Baylor won its delayed season opener 112-82 over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday night.
Gophers
Mitchell scores 23 to lead UIC over Central Michigan 74-72
RayQuawndis Mitchell had a career-high 23 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly defeated Central Michigan 74-72 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Midtgaard leads Grand Canyon over Benedictine Mesa 94-63
Asbjorn Midtgaard had a career-high 20 points as Grand Canyon easily defeated Benedictine Mesa 94-63 on Saturday night.
Gophers
No. 13 Michigan State coasts to 80-70 win over Notre Dame
Aaron Henry had 14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists to help No. 13 Michigan State beat Notre Dame 80-70 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Curry leads Old Dominion over William & Mary 86-78
Malik Curry had 24 points as Old Dominion defeated William & Mary 86-78 on Saturday night.