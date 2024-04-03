MIAMI — Tyler Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings, Aaron Hicks homered and the Los Angeles Angeles beat Miami 3-1 on Tuesday, sending the Marlins to their worst start in franchise history.

Anderson (1-0) scattered four hits, walked two and struck out five. The left-hander was lifted after 83 pitches.

''Honestly, today I just wanted to make as many good pitches as I could,'' Anderson said. ''There is no goal of trying to throw more. Sometimes I feel that could put you in a bad spot, trying too hard as opposed to just trying to make as many good pitches as you can.''

Hicks' solo blast in the fourth put the Angels ahead 1-0. He drove a fastball from Miami starter Jesús Luzardo inside the foul pole in right for his first hit with Los Angeles, snapping an 0-for-11 start.

''You definitely want to start the season quick and get the first (hit) out of the way and enjoy your season with the highs and lows,'' said Hicks, who signed with the Angels as a free agent in the offseason. ''Today, it felt good, especially with the way that it came.''

The Angels increased their lead on run-scoring singles from Hicks and Taylor Ward in the sixth.

Bryan De La Cruz homered in the ninth inning for the Marlins, who lost their sixth straight game to start the season.

Luzardo (0-1) gave up three runs and four hits, walked two and struck out five over 5 1/3 innings.

''It's a little frustrating, but I can tell you that there's no one in the universe that wants to win more than the guys on the field,'' Luzardo said. ''The guys in this clubhouse, every day, we come with a positive mindset and a positive attitude.''

Logan O'Hoppe doubled and singled for the Angels, who won their third straight after starting the season with consecutive losses at defending AL East champion Baltimore.

''We've all been under a little stress since we hit Baltimore,'' Angels manager Ron Washington said. ''But I think that stress is subsiding now.''

Angels rookie Nolan Schanuel, of neighboring Boca Raton, walked twice, extending his career-starting on base streak to 34 games.

''The word out on him is that he doesn't swing at too many bad pitches,'' Washington said. ''He will make you throw the ball across the plate. Tonight he did that and we needed it.''

After Matt Moore relieved Anderson and pitched a perfect eighth, Luis García allowed De La Cruz's one-out solo homer and walked Jazz Chisholm Jr. García retired Tim Anderson on a groundout and struck out pinch hitter Jesús Sánchez for his first save.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto made a diving stab of Josh Bell's hard smash in the hole and threw Bell out at first for the second out in the sixth. The play drew cheers from dozens of Neto's family and friends who sat by the first base area. A Miami native, Neto is playing his first series in his hometown.

The Marlins acquired infielder Emmanuel Rivera from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, infielder Jacob Amaya was designated for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Eury Pérez (right elbow inflammation) continues to play catch with the anticipation of progressing to a bullpen session soon.

UP NEXT

LHP Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 16.20) will start the series finale for the Angels on Wednesday against Marlins LHP A.J. Puk (0-1, 18.00).

___

