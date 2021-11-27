STOCKTON, Calif. — Alphonso Anderson recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Pacific to a 74-50 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night.
Jeremiah Bailey had 11 points for Pacific (4-3). Pierre Crockrell II added 10 points. Jordan Bell had eight rebounds.
Shawn Williams had 14 points for the winless Golden Lions (0-7). Kylen Milton added 11 points. Kshun Stokes had 10 points.
