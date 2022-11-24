ESTERO, Fla. — Zach Anderson had 15 points in FGCU's 73-59 victory against UMKC on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Anderson added 10 rebounds for the Eagles (5-2). Isaiah Thompson scored 14 points, shooting 3 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Dahmir Bishop shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the way for the Kangaroos (3-5) with 29 points. Shemarri Allen added 10 points for UMKC. Allen David Mukeba Jr. also had four points and 14 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.