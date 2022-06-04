LOS ANGELES — Tyler Anderson has been a pleasant surprise for a Los Angeles Dodgers rotation missing Clayton Kershaw and Andrew Heaney due to injuries.

The unbeaten Anderson extended his scoreless streak to 26 innings and became the first National League pitcher with seven wins as the Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 6-1 on Friday night.

"He was just once again so consistent. He made pitches when he needed to and kept guys off balance. Just another outstanding outing," manager Dave Roberts said.

Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry and Chris Taylor homered for the Dodgers, who have held New York to one run in winning the first two games of this four-game series between the NL's top two teams.

Pete Alonso went deep for the Mets, who had piled up 49 runs on a 6-0 homestand before arriving at Dodger Stadium.

Anderson is with his fifth team since 2019. The 32-year-old lefty came into the season with a 34-38 career record and 4.53 ERA, but has found his stride with the Dodgers.

He allowed only three hits and has gone three straight starts without giving up a run. The last time he was scored upon was the first inning against Arizona on May 17.

Anderson (7-0) struck out five, with 57 of his 81 pitches being strikes, including 14 swings and misses. He lowered his ERA to 2.59, which is seventh in the NL.

Anderson said the biggest improvement this season has been with his changeup. He threw 24 against the Mets, with 16 going for strikes. Of those 16, New York hitters whiffed on 10.

The one thing Anderson is not trying to pay attention to is the shutout streak. It is the second-longest one in the majors, trailing Milwaukee reliever Josh Hader, who is at 37 innings.

"I'm just trying to keep executing the pitches I need to and just try to win some ballgames," Anderson said. "I'm feeling pretty good right now and we're doing a good job of getting ahead in the game plan."

Justin Turner led off the Dodgers second with a base hit before Bellinger drove a cutter from Chris Bassitt (4-3) over the wall in right field. It was Bellinger's sixth home run of the season and first since May 12.

McKinstry, called up from the minors Thursday after Kevin Pillar went on the injured list with a left shoulder fracture, connected for a two-run shot to right in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-0.

Taylor delivered a solo shot on a full count in the eighth to make it 6-1. The left fielder is batting .349 (15 for 43) with seven extra-base hits, including three homers, in his last 11 games.

Alonso prevented the Mets from being shut out for a second straight night when he led off the seventh inning by driving Yency Almonte's inside sinker way over the wall in left-center.

It was Alonso's 14th homer, tied for second in the NL and fourth in the majors. According to Baseball Reference, Alonso is the eighth player with at least five home runs in his first 10 career games at Dodger Stadium. Ryan Howard, Fernando Tatis and Lance Berkman lead the way with six.

Bassitt threw 110 pitches, a season high for a Mets pitcher, and yielded four runs (three earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

"We're getting very competitive outings from him, they just get magnified when you're not scoring any runs," manager Buck Showalter said.

STREAKING ALONG

Trea Turner had a pair of singles to extend his hitting streak to 26 games. His infield single in the seventh drove in Mookie Betts to extend the Dodgers' lead to 5-1.

Since the start of last season, Turner has two of the longest hitting streaks in baseball — 27 and 26 games. Angels infielder David Fletcher also had a 26-game streak last season.

SNAPPED

Francisco Lindor returned to the lineup, albeit with a fracture to the tip of his right middle finger after slamming it in a hotel door Wednesday night, but went 0 for 4 as his 10-game RBI streak was snapped.

Lindor came up with runners on first and second in the eighth but grounded out to end the inning.

"I'm really proud of him getting through that and hopefully it improves from there," Showalter said. "He's a competitive young man and another reminder why he is widely respected in our clubhouse."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) will make his first rehab stop Sunday at Double-A Binghamton.

Dodgers: INF Edwin Ríos was placed on the injured list after he tore his right hamstring trying to beat out a double-play ball Thursday night. Roberts said Ríos is going to be out "a handful of weeks." INF Eddy Alvarez was called up to take Ríos' spot.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP David Peterson (2-0, 3.03 ERA) allowed four runs over 4 2/3 innings in his last start Monday against Washington.

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (6-1, 3.22) is 1-0 in four career starts against the Mets.

