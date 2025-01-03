Anderson: Carter joins Bush, other presidents who fished and made a difference

“‘What do you think we’re going to throw? What do you think we’re going to use? Will this work?’” Clunn recalled Bush saying, not long after the former president died in 2018. “The phone rings, and he switches back. ‘Yes, this is President Bush. Ambassador so-and-so from Somalia, I want to wish you a Happy New Year and a prosperous year.’ Then he puts the phone down, ‘You think this will work here?’ Then there was another call. This went on for an hour.”