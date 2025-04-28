Andersen's status could put spotlight on Kochetkov for Hurricanes' clinching shot against Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rod Brind'Amour has frequently noted his Carolina Hurricanes would need goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov in a playoff run even as veteran Frederik Andersen played well in a lead role.
The 25-year-old Kochetkov has already proven his coach right and might have to do so again as the Hurricanes get their first shot at advancing to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Andersen's status for Tuesday's Game 5 at home against the New Jersey Devils is unclear after he was knocked from Sunday's Game 4 win on a blow from skating-in Devils forward Timo Meier in the crease in the second period. Kochetkov came on in relief and allowed a quick goal, but settled down and helped the Hurricanes move within a win of clinching the best-of-7 first-round series.
Brind'Amour said Monday that Andersen was still being evaluated for the hit, which knocked him backward into the net. He didn't specify the nature of the injury.
''I can't give you an update,'' Brind'Amour said. ''He left the game. He was in good shape. And then he's going to get checked out. So that's all I can tell you.''
Andersen had started all four playoff games while posting a 1.59 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. Kochetkov, facing 15 shots in his first action since April 16, gave up a score to Meier on the second shot he faced but not another.
''It must be so hard when you don't play for two weeks, (to) come back and do what he did," said fellow Russian Andrei Svechnikov, who had the franchise's second postseason hat trick in the win. "It's really hard and I was a little bit nervous. But he did an excellent job for sure.''
The Devils have their own health worries. They haven't had defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillion since suffering Game 1 injuries, and fellow blue-liner Johnathan Kovacevic exited Game 3 after the first intermission and missed Game 4.