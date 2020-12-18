Minnesota's two major window manufacturers have rolled out nearly $50 million in profit-sharing for their employees.

Andersen Corp., based in Bayport, will soon issue $33 million in profit-sharing to employees and donate $4 million to community causes, officials said this week.

Warroad-based Marvin on Friday said it would distribute $15.3 million to its 5,841 employees companywide despite what it called a "significant drop in sales early in the pandemic." The profit-sharing amounts to slightly more than $2,600 per employee.

"I am most proud of the resiliency and adaptability of our teams," said Marvin President Darrin Peterson. "Each of us worked through our own personal challenges and at the same time adapted to new ways of working."

Andersen, which has more than 10,000 workers, said eligible employees will receive $3,500.

The manufacturers remained profitable in 2020. Its factories were among those considered "essential" workplaces and allowed to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andersen and Marvin also may have benefited as large segments of the population were forced to work from home during the pandemic and so turned their attention to home-improvement projects as the bided their time inside the house.

Andersen officials said they were grateful for the business and proud of workers who also pivoted during the pandemic to make 180,000 face masks that were donated.

"Amid a highly disruptive year, our team has risen to the challenge, just as generations of Andersen employees before us have done in times of crisis," said Andersen CEO Jay Lund in a statement on Thursday. "Every one of our employees remained committed … to go above and beyond to serve our customers."

