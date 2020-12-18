Andersen Corp. will soon issue $33 million in profit-sharing to employees and donate $4 million to various community causes, officials said this week.

The Bayport-based window and door maker, one of the nation's largest, has more than 10,000 employees so checks are expected to average roughly $3,300.

The manufacturer remained profitable in 2020. Its factories were among those considered "essential" workplaces and allowed to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andersen also may have benefited as large segments of the population were forced to work from home during the pandemic and so turned their attention to home improvement projects as the bided their time inside the house.

Andersen officials said they were grateful for the business and proud of workers who also pivoted during the pandemic to make 180,000 face masks that were donated.

"Amid a highly disruptive year, our team has risen to the challenge, just as generations of Andersen employees before us have done in times of crisis," said Andersen CEO Jay Lund in a statement on Thursday. "Every one of our employees remained committed ... to go above and beyond to serve our customers."

Dee DePass • 612-673-7725