Anders Dreyer has goal and assist as San Diego blanks Rapids 2-0 behind CJ dos Santos

McVey has two goals in 13 appearances — all starts — this season. He had one goal last season in 27 appearances with D.C. United and one with Inter Miami in 50 appearances over two seasons. Tverskov has four assists in his first season in the league. Dreyer's assist was his sixth in 13 career appearances and starts. Dreyer and Hirving ''Chucky'' Lozano were the only teammates in the league with 10 goal contributions each through the first 12 matches.