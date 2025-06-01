And with that, an era ends: 'Thanks for watching us. It's the NBA on TNT'

Ernie Johnson could barely get the words out.
The run of ''Inside the NBA'' on TNT came to an end on Saturday night after nearly four decades as a fixture of the league. The show will move to ESPN and ABC next season — and keep Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley together, still doing most shows from Atlanta — but the final TNT sign-off was an emotional one.
''I'm proud to say for the last time, ‘Thanks for watching us. It's the NBA on TNT,'" Johnson said, before turning his back to the camera, placing his microphone on the desk and getting up from that set for the final time.
NBA games will not be airing on TNT starting next season when the league's new television package kicks in — an 11-year media rights deal worth at least $76 billion, one that keeps games on ABC and ESPN, brings the league back to NBC and starts a new relationship with Amazon Prime Video.
ABC will broadcast the NBA Finals, meaning the end of the Eastern Conference finals between Indiana and New York was the end of TNT's run. Turner Sports first acquired an NBA package in 1984 and games were on TNT since the network launched in 1988.
''Even though the name changes, the engine is still the same," O'Neal said during the final broadcast. "And to that new network we're coming to, we're not coming to (expletive) around. ... We're taking over, OK? I love you guys and I appreciate you guys.''
The moment was not lost on Indiana coach Rick Carlisle. His team had just clinched a spot in the NBA Finals by beating New York, and when his brief interview with Johnson during the trophy ceremony was over, Carlisle grabbed the microphone out of the host's hands.
''Congratulations to TNT on a fabulous, unbelievable run that's coming to an end,'' Carlisle said in the unprompted tribute. ''We're all very sad about that.''