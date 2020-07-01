Last month, we told you about a contest cooked up by John Millea, the publicist for the Minnesota State High School League, in which he seeded what he determined to be the best 64 prep nicknames into an NCAA-style bracket.
It was a cyberspace surrogate for the spring tournament season that would have wrapped up a couple of weeks ago.
And the question we asked at the time was: Can anyone knock off the Awesome Blossoms of Blooming Prairie?
The answer is yes.
The Moorhead Spuds edged the Awesome Blossoms, getting 50.4% of the 6,872 ballots cast in the title match-up. The lobbying on both sides was frenetic as the final minutes of the contest ticked off Thursday morning on Twitter.
There were also history lessons in addition to the suspense:
And, yes, there was a request to end Millea's nickname madness in a similar fashion to the NCAA's March Madness.
The request was granted, thanks to the Moorhead Orchestra.