And the Emmy goes to ... Phillies star Trea Turner? Documentary on Turner's ovation wins Emmy Award

PHILADELPHIA — And the Emmy goes to ... Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner?
Turner already won an NL batting title and a World Series championship ring in his 11-year MLB career.
How about adding an Emmy Award to that trophy case?
''Trea Turner's an Emmy winner, absolutely,'' sports documentary producer Kyle Thrash said. ''He definitely held it up like he owned it.''
Turner may not actually have the award in hand to keep for good, but he got to hoist the real deal ahead of Friday's game against Toronto in a short celebration for the Emmy won for a best sports short documentary produced on the 2023 standing ovation credited with turning around his season.
''The Turnaround'' won a sports Emmy in May and Thrash and Phillies fan Jon McCann — whose personal struggles with mental health and kinship with Turner were the heart of the film — attended the game to show off their new bling to Turner.
''Cuz, we did it, huh?! ''McCann said as he shook Turner's hand on the field after batting practice. ''Trea Turner, we share an Emmy together.''
Turner read the inscription at the bottom of the Emmy and promised the fans he would wave to them in section 301 if he stole a base in Friday's game.