Time to trade in the pick-up truck for a muscle car, drive-in concert movie goers.

After a series of country music shows, Metallica has signed on as the first major rock band to film a new performance to be shown in dozens of drive-in theaters across the country.

The thrash kings’ pre-taped live set will be screened Aug. 29. Among the participating locations within lightning-riding distance of the Twin Cities are the Mann Champlin Theater in Champlin, the Long Drive-In in Long Prairie, the Verne Drive-in in Luverne and River’s Edge park in Somerset, Wis.

Tickets go on sale Friday through Ticketmaster for $115 per vehicle, up to six people, similar to what Garth Brooks charged when he opened this drive-in concert movie series in June. There’s also a pre-sale beginning Wednesday through Metallica’s fan club. Tickets come with a download of the band’s new album, “S&M2,” another pairing with the San Francisco Symphony.

For some reason, Three Days Grace is also filming an opening set for the Aug. 29 event.

Interestingly, one of those nearby locations, River’s Edge, was the site of a real Metallica gig; they played there in 1994 with Danzig and Suicidal Tendencies. Recently upgraded with production facilities on par with the nearby Somerset Amphitheater, River’s Edge is also planning to host some real concerts in the coming weeks, including regional favorites Johnny Holm and Hairball on Sept. 11 and 12, respectively.