Et tu, Brutus?

Four temples from ancient Rome stand smack in the middle of one of the modern city's busiest crossroads. The so-called "Sacred Area" includes ruins of the building where Julius Caesar was assassinated in 44 B.C. Now, with the help of funding from luxury jeweler Bulgari, the temples can be visited by the public. From walkways, visitors can view the foundation and part of a wall of Pompey's Curia, a building which was serving as the Senate's temporary home when Caesar was stabbed. Taken together, the temples make for "one of the best-preserved remains of the Roman Republic,'' said archaeologist Claudio Parisi Presicce. General admission is priced at 5 euros ($5.50).

Associated Press

Travel costs dip

Restless travelers are catching a break. In May, airfares in the U.S. fell 13% from a year earlier, the largest decline since March 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices for rental cars dropped 12%, the most since May 2020. Flight costs are now comparable to what consumers paid a decade ago, according to United Airlines Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby. "We're just coming back to normalcy in pricing," Kirby said in a recent interview. "I think this is the new normal for travel." Despite seeing some relief in the cost of getting places, travelers had to pay more to stay there. The price of hotels in May rose 3.7% year-over-year.

Bloomberg News

Quilt trip

Visitors to the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Neb., have access to the largest publicly held quilt collection in the world, thanks to a local couple who donated their collection. You'll learn about hand and machine quilt-making traditions and objects used in this folk art. The more than 3,500-piece collection represents work found in 30 countries over four centuries, including doll, French, Black American and Amish crib quilts. Visit now through Sept. 2 to view a group of appliqued and inscribed album quilts made in Ohio's Miami Valley between 1888 and 1918. The collection comprises one of the most unusual and significant regional quilt styles known (quiltstudy.org).

FamilyTravel.com

International Quilt Museum

Europe strikes

Europe remains one of the most popular summer travel destinations, but potential strikes could impact travel through July and August. In France, strikes by air traffic controllers have led to delays and limited flights. The number of flights to top French destinations like Lyon, Marseille and Nice have been reduced by as much as 20%. Italy is dealing with a nationwide 24-hour strike on July 15 over pay and working conditions. Flight delays and cancellations are expected. Pilots in Spain have organized strikes over pay disputes, impacting flight schedules. In Sweden, workers at Stockholm's Arlanda airport plan to strike on July 5.

TravelPulse